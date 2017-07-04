Book Links: Tolkien estate and Warner Bros. settle $80-million lawsuit; new Game of Thrones episodes may be feature-length

- J.R.R. Tolkien estate and Warner Bros. settle five-year, $80-million lawsuit. (The Hollywood Reporter)
- Final season of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice series adaptation may be comprised of feature-length episodes, as revealed at inaugural Con of Thrones. (Deadline)
- Details revealed for Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them sequel. (HuffPost)
- Wonder Woman confirmed to be DC’s highest-grossing film. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Scribner to publish debut story collection by convicted murderer Curtis Dawkins. (The New York Times)
- Isaac Asimov’s Foundation may finally be coming to the screen after four failed adaptations. (LitHub)
- Early ebook pioneer O’Reilly Media shutters its e-bookstore. (The Digital Reader)
- A great reading list of titles by Indigenous Canadian authors. (Book Riot)
- The contested history of the English-language short story. (New Statesman)
- New library in the Rockies blends nature and books. (Los Angeles Times)