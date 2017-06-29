Book Links: Hillary Clinton’s favourite reads; social media produces hilarious #TrumpBiographyTitles

- Hillary Clinton is on a mystery book binge, which includes titles by Canadian author Louise Penny. (Electric Literature)
- Clinton reveals she’s also a big Harry Potter fan. (MashReads)
- Hilarious #TrumpBiographyTitles hashtag takes over the Internet. (HuffPost)
- Book Riot launches a book podcast called Annotated. (Book Riot)
- Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie wants to redefine the character in a new zine. (Melville House)
- Harry Potter gets Scottish translation after 20 years. (The Guardian)
- Handmaids inspired by Atwood novel protest GOP’s healthcare bill. (The Independent)
- Author Rosa Lyster on the toughest part of writing: getting started. (The Millions)
- Eloise creator Hilary Knight talks about his muses as two new exhibitions showcasing his work open in New York. (The New York Times)
- Why cultural appropriation is indefensible. (NPR)
- On literature’s unsung heroes, ghostwriters. (The Times Literary Supplement)