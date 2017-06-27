Book Links: UNESCO selects new World Book Capital; academics concerned over TSA’s new book policies

- UNESCO names Sharjah as the World Book Capital for 2019. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Arthur A. Levine explains why he changed the title of the first Harry Potter book for U.S. readers. (HuffPost)
- South Korea will no longer blacklist authors and publishers. (Korea Times)
- Civil-liberties advocates and academics are concerned over the TSA’s new policy to inspect books in carry-on luggage. (HyperAllergic)
- Graphic novels from presses like Montreal’s Drawn & Quarterly were a big hit at the American Library Association conference. (Publishers Weekly)
- Read an excerpt from Joyce Carol Oates’s forthcoming collection. (Salon)
- The cover for Jimmy Fallon’s new picture book has been revealed. (HuffPost)
- “Woke” among new additions to the Oxford English Dictionary. (BBC)
- Have you ever wondered what book clubs were like in the 1700s? (Atlas Obscura)
- Looking at 20 years of Harry Potter fan-fiction. (MashReads)
- On the least-loved Brontë, Bramwell. (The Guardian)
- Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin are examples of why we should all shorten our workdays. (OpenCulture)
- Do audiobooks constitute “real” reading? (The Walrus)
