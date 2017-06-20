Book Links: New cat book due from Mog creator; Trump’s literary cameos

- 94-year-old Mog creator Judith Kerr to write new book about her latest cat. (The Guardian)
- Donald Trump has had quite a few cameos in American literature. (Literary Hub)
- 1984 comes to Broadway. (NPR)
- Reading activates much deeper brain structures than initially thought. (Mental Floss)
- Jillian Tamaki’s Boundless and S.K. Ali’s Saints and Misfits are among the titles you should read this summer. (EW)
- New York Public Library extends its summer reading challenge to adults. (NYPL)
- J.K. Rowling speaks out against anti-Muslim hate after weekend attack in London. (HuffPost)
- Details revealed about TV adaptation of George Saunders’s short-story Sea Oak. (io9)
- Even books by the most famous authors still have typos. (The Guardian)
- Fifty Shades of Grey director opens up about arguments with author E.L. James. (EW)
- The history of pop-up books. (Atlas Obscura)
- The beauty of literary brevity. (Literary Hub)