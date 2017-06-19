Book Links: Dress like Jughead | Will social media kill literature?

- Buzzfeed gets inside look at Yiannopoulos memoir, says it’s awful and boring. (Buzzfeed)
- Hot Topic is releasing a line of Riverdale-inspired clothing. (Comic Book Resources)
- What is the significance of Amazon buying Whole Foods? (Business Insider)
- The Trump–Julius Caesar debacle has led to some unexpected dramatics for multiple Shakespearian theatre companies. (The Boston Globe)
- How Greenpeace’s ongoing battle with paper producers is affecting publishers. (Publishers Weekly)
- Pottermore book club launches today. (The Bookseller)
- Recently uncovered books by Barack Obama Sr. go up for auction. (The New York Times)
- The Handmaid’s Tale is turning its cast into better feminists. (HuffPost)
- Jeremy Corbyn colouring book gets rush publication after U.K. election. (The Independent)
- J.K. Rowling among Queen’s birthday honour recipients. (Entertainment Weekly)
- What can Kim Jong-un learn from The Art of the Deal? (MashReads)
- Will social media kill literature? (The Guardian)
- Footage from the first-ever Bloomsday. (Open Culture)