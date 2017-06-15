Book Links: What’s next for The Handmaid’s Tale; Trump inspires kiddie slang

- What to expect from Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale. (HuffPost)
- North Korea’s best American friend Dennis Rodman delivers books, including Trump’s The Art of the Deal, to members of the country’s government. (Los Angeles Times)
- Man Booker International Prize goes to Israeli author David Grossman and translator Jessica Cohen. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Library of Congress to launch Webcomics Web Archive. (The Washington Post)
- Remember when the TV Guide contained writing by the likes of Joyce Carol Oates and John Updike? (Electric Lit)
- U.S. novelist Richard Ford is still upset over a bad book review Colson Whitehead gave him 16 years ago. (The Guardian)
- Why negative book reviews are necessary. (The Digital Reader)
- Trump inspires children’s slang overseas. (The Guardian)
- A rumination on how we employ the term “interesting.” (Literary Hub)