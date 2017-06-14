Book Links: Handmaids protest government buildings; Black Mirror coming to book form

- Protesters dressed as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale are becoming a common sight in U.S. government buildings. (HuffPost)
- Dystopian TV series Black Mirror is being made into a book anthology. (MashReads)
- Tracy K. Smith named new U.S. poet laureate. (Publishers Weekly)
- The ubiquity of the exclamation mark. (NPR)
- Maybe this is why Trump blocked Stephen King on Twitter… (Entertainment Weekly)
- The Daily Show to open pop-up Donald Trump Presidential Twitter Library. (Los Angeles Times)
- App lets you judge books by their first pages. (LifeHacker)
- Tardis-shaped Little Free Library appears in Saskatoon, among other cities. (OpenCulture)
- Pottermore makes Harry Potter ebooks free at libraries for series’ 20th anniversary. (The Bookseller)