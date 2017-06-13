Book Links: J.K. Rowling named third highest-paid celebrity; Donald Trump blocks Stephen King

- J.K. Rowling named third-highest paid celebrity by Forbes, right after Beyoncé. (Los Angeles Times)
- Donald Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter. (Twitter)
- Margaret Atwood on becoming a PEN Center U.S. lifetime achievement honoree. (Los Angeles Times)
- Roxane Gay responds to “cruel and humiliating” article about her new memoir by Australian website Mamamia. (MashReads)
- First-aid tips from The Hunger Games books may have saved a young girl’s life. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Jillian Tamaki on her latest collection, Boundless. (The Guardian)
- 20,000 libraries participate in ebook club. (The Digital Reader)
- Marie Kondo takes The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up to the manga world. (Washington Post)
- John Grisham takes a break from writing John Grisham novels. (The New York Times)
- As far as languages go, English is not normal. (Aeon)