Book Links: LeVar Burton launches literary podcast; what to expect at BookExpo 2018

- Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton has started a literary podcast. (The Digital Reader)
- Changes coming to BookExpo 2018. (Publishers Weekly)
- New York City launches Subway Library project offering six weeks of free ebooks on public transit. (The New York Times)
- A Canadian Pride month reading list. (CBC Books)
- Read these books before their film adaptations hit theatres this summer. (HuffPost)
- Can you relate to any of these Canadian reader problems? (BookRiot)
- A brief history of The Strand for the iconic New York City bookseller’s 90th anniversary. (Gothamist)
- How BBC Radio influenced the Irish writing canon. (Irish Times)
- An interesting way to approach poetry reading. (Bomb Magazine)
- The trouble with building a rock-writing canon. (The New Yorker)
Book links