Book Links: CBC’s new Anne shakes things up; Read Chapter 1 of Mark Twain’s unpublished kids’ book

- New Anne of Green Gables adaptation is a darker, more moody take on the character. (Electric Lit)
- Elizabeth Moss opens up about filming rape scenes in The Handmaid’s Tale adaptation. (HuffPost)
- Pasha Malla on diaspora clichés and his new novel, Fugue States. (Hazlitt)
- Naomi Alderman wins Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction. (BBC)
- A look at Glad Day Bookshop’s new glory-hole-themed art exhibition. (Out)
- Audible launches £10,000 grant for unpublished writers. (The Bookseller)
- Macmillan-owned Pronoun will distribute ebooks to libraries. (The Digital Reader)
- A hilarious addition to the “female-only screenings of Wonder Woman” conversation. (McSweeney’s)
- Amazon offers Prime discount for lower-income shoppers in the U.S. (The Mary Sue)
- Read the first chapter of Mark Twain’s unpublished ephemera, to be published as a children’s book. (HuffPost)
- Meet self-publishing’s uber-successful “hidden authors.” (The Guardian)