Book Links: Harper Lee okays To Kill a Mockingbird graphic novel; audiobooks still on the rise

- To Kill a Mockingbird is getting a graphic-novel adaptation, and author Harper Lee approves. (The Guardian)
- Audiobook sales continue to grow. (Publishing Perspectives)
- When producers need to stay true to the book for adaptations of titles like The Handmaid’s Tale. (Variety)
- Introducing the Well-Read Black Girl literary festival. (Huffington Post)
- Charlie and Lola creator Lauren Child named U.K. Children’s Laureate. (The Guardian)
- British poet Helen Dunmore, who won the first Orange Prize, has died. (CBC Books)
- The magic of literary punk-rock collaborations. (Hazlitt)
- Rikers Island teacher uses poetry to inspire incarcerated students. (Salon)
- Inside the competitive Indian-American spelling community. (Harper’s)
- Creative process behind Allen Ginsberg’s Howl now available online. (Open Culture)
Book links