Book Links: Bob Dylan’s Nobel speech video released; Wonder Woman sequel in the works

- The video of Bob Dylan’s Nobel lecture has been released. (Open Culture)
- Wonder Woman breaks box office records and already has a sequel on the way. (BookRiot)
- First national Dr. Seuss museum opens in Springfield, Massachusetts. (USA Today)
- Final season of A Song of Fire and Ice TV adaptation may not be released until 2019. (The Telegraph)
- After 17 years, film rendition of Miguel de Cervantes’s Don Quixote is finally finished. (Flavorwire)
- Book detailing 84-year-old Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s workout routine coming in October. (Huffington Post)
- Hillary Clinton talked about her love of literature at BookExpo America last week. (MashReads)
- Vellum wants ebooks to be more aesthetically pleasing. (TechCrunch)
- Fictional bookstores we wish were real. (Electric Literature)