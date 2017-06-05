Book Links: Reviving a 125-year-old literary journal | An oral history of Reading Rainbow

- The Sewanee Review, a 125-year-old literary journal, gets revamp under new leadership. (The New York Times)
- Rupi Kaur talks about her social-media poetry as therapy. (BBC)
- Margaret Atwood and the rise of dystopian fiction. (The New Yorker)
- An oral history of Reading Rainbow. (Mental Floss)
- The TSA can now examine your reading materials. (Melville House)
- Philip Roth on how post–Second World War America shaped his writing. (The New Yorker)
- An argument against literary novelists dabbling in science fiction. (Slate)
- An unseen Edith Wharton play has been discovered. (The Guardian)