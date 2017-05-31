Book Links: The last Tolkien story | Ebony Magazine leaving Chicago after 72 years

- Beren and Lúthien, the latest of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works to be edited and released by his son, is likely to be the last. (NPR)
- Publisher in Iceland only prints books under a full moon – and burns all copies that don’t sell that night. (The Guardian)
- Literary celebs come together for the “Make Space” campaign to support displaced or censored writers. (The Bookseller)
- Ebony magazine is moving to Los Angeles after 72 years in Chicago. (Melville House)
- Paul Beatty was at the Sydney Writers Festival and his on-stage interview about race was painful. (The Los Angeles Times)
- Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox News, but his publishing deal for the Killing series is going strong. (USA Today)
- Children’s book subscription service Epic! continues upward trend by raising $8 million to expand. (Good E Reader)
- Audible is encouraging playwrights to write audio dramas with new $5 million fund. (The New York Times)