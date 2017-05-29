Book Links: Could Wonder Woman have been black? | Meet the Book-mo-Bike

- Eleanor London, founder and chief librarian at Montreal’s Côte-St-Luc library, dies. (Montreal Gazette)
- TV series pushes A Handmaid’s Tale back to the top of the book charts in the U.K. (The Guardian)
- Forget the book mobile, Kitchener-Waterloo is now home to a book-mo-Bike. (The Record)
- The Nazis stole even more books than they stole art. (Salon)
- Before “The Great Turnaround,” books were put on shelves with the spines facing in. (Telegraph)
- John Grisham takes a break from the courtroom to write about book heists. (USA Today)
- Could Wonder Woman have been black? (The Atlantic)