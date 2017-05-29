Book Links: “Bookstagramming” is a good way to market books | Jon Hamm to read Whitman audiobook

- The “World’s Coolest Astronaut” has just published his biography. (Gizmodo)
- “Bookstagramming” proving to be a surprisingly effective way to market books. (Forbes)
- Philip Pullman’s latest, The Book of Dust, continues His Dark Materials 17 years later. (The Guardian)
- Selling books isn’t the point for Amazon’s first book store. (Yahoo)
- Jon Hamm is going to narrate the audiobook for Walt Whitman’s lost novella. (Entertainment Weekly)
- New line of fragrances out of Portland let you smell like books. (Seattle Times)
- Writer Denis Johnson dies. (NPR)
- George R.R. Martin says that Joffrey is now “king in America.” (Salon)