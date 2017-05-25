Book Links: Chris Hadfield cares about books | Considering Ernest Hemingway from a woman’s perspective

- Take it or leave it: this Culver City bookstore only sells romance. (Los Angeles Times)
- Chris Hadfield believes in the importance of books. (Macleans)
- A Louisiana lawyer is asking the courts to make a Mississippi representative write a report on a book about black history. (Melville House)
- Khizr Khan, the father made famous at last year’s DNC, is writing book about the constitution for young readers. (CTV News)
- Ivan Brunetti to publish his first children’s graphic novel. (CBR)
- A new Charles Manson book is set for a 2019 release to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Manson murders. (Entertainment Weekly)
- The latest Ernest Hemingway biography is the first to have been written by a woman. (New York Times)