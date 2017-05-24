Book Links: Neil Gaiman to dramatize Cheesecake Factory menu | Final Roger Moore autobiography coming

- Neil Gaiman will perform a dramatic reading of the Cheesecake Factory menu if $500,000 is raised for refugee charity. (Los Angeles Times)
- Not everyone is excited about brick-and-mortar Amazon stores. (Quartz)
- Roger Moore completed his autobiography just two weeks before his death. (The Independent)
- ASL Slam lets deaf people watch and perform slam poetry. (Huffington Post)
- Russian poet running for municipal office. (Melville House)
- Publishers are going back to serializing books in hopes of getting people to read on their phones. (Wired UK)
- Are book publishers becoming too much like movie studios? (The Digital Reader)
- Two young entrepreneurs are starting up a monthly subscription box for books in India. (Your Story)