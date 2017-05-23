Book Links: A new Twin Peaks book is on its way | Bill Gates’s summer reads

- Twin Peaks is getting a new book by Mark Frost to accompany its new season. (Los Angeles Times)
- BookCon 2017 is bringing in big names to attract more adult readers. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Michigan charity raises $224,000 for booksellers. (Publishers Weekly)
- One Hundred Years of Solitude, 50 years later. (The Atlantic)
- Amazon is trying to challenge the New York Times‘ bestseller list with Amazon Charts. (The Guardian)
- Bill Gates recommends these five books to read this summer. (Gates Notes)
- What does India’s book industry say about the country’s economy? (Bloomberg)
- Should knowledge of climate change affect our reading of Victorian literature? (The Digital Reader)