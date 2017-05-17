Book Links: Bill Gates’ tweets book to No. 1 | Theresa May is not a Harry Potter character

- A book written in 2011 jumped to No.1 on Amazon after Bill Gates tweeted about it. (Los Angeles Times)
- First museum devoted exclusively to American writing opens in Chicago. (Mashable)
- Harlequin is cancelling five lines of books, still has eleven to spare. (Publishers Weekly)
- Theresa May won’t compare herself to a Harry Potter character. (The Independent)
- Someone considerately tweaked Ivanka Trump’s book display. (Huffpost)
- Charity bookstore doesn’t want any more copies of The Da Vinci Code. (Good e-Reader)
- The National Museum for Women in the Arts recreates Simone de Beauvoir’s desk. (NPR)