Book Links: Critics have mixed reviews of Room stage adaptation | Claudia Casper talks from an alternate universe

- Stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s Room receives mixed reviews from critics. (The Telegraph)
- Claudia Casper talks science-fiction literary awards and NorWesCon. (Literary Hub)
- #BelovedBooksProject hashtag aims to showcase well-loved books on bookstagram. (BookRiot)
- Bookseller sues California over book signing law. (Publishers Weekly)
- Andy Weir’s The Martian follow-up has already been optioned for film. (Los Angeles Times)
- There is no shortage of fake news (about Agatha Christie). (The Guardian)
- Nixon Library responds to James Comey’s firing. (Los Angeles Times)
- Science publishers continue to fight copyright breaches. (Nature)
- Publishing senior management still dominated by men. (The Guardian)
- Roxane Gay and Randa Jarrar talk Twitter and Difficult Women. (Los Angeles Times)
- Things writers tell themselves. (The Lady in Read)