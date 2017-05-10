Book Links: KFC gets into the romance novel biz | Hillary Clinton to speak at BookExpo

- KFC releases Mother’s Day romance novella starring Colonel Sanders. (PromoMarketing)
- Hillary Clinton will speak at BookExpo. (Associated Press)
- Pages from one of the first books ever printed in England have been uncovered. (Smithsonian)
- The best way to finish your book is to stop talking about it. (Quartz)
- Amazon lowers minimum shopping threshold for free shipping. (Forbes)
- Draft2Digital adds Kobo Plus as an ebook distribution channel. (The Digital Reader)
- New film adaptation of Hellboy comic won’t be directed by Guillermo del Toro. (IGN)
- Sales and earnings are up at HarperCollins. (Publishers Weekly)
- Questionable choices in Shakespeare adaptations. (Book Riot)