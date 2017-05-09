Book Links: Bill Clinton and James Patterson co-write thriller | The Martian follow-up on the way

- James Patterson teams up with Bill Clinton for new suspense novel. (NPR)
- U.S. author Curtis Sittenfeld’s new novel imagines Hillary Clinton’s life without Bill. (The Guardian)
- The Martian author Andy Weir has a new novel coming in the fall. (Mashable)
- American Writers Museum opens this month in Chicago. (The New York Times)
- Ivanka Trump is clearly still promoting her book – despite saying she wouldn’t. (New Republic)
- Jane Goodall’s response to being quoted in Trump’s book is far from the only negative feedback it’s received. (Detroit Free Press)
- Merriam Webster continues to troll Trump on Twitter. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Does George R. R. Martin really owe us anything? (Melville House)
- The case for black English. (The New Yorker)