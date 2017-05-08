Book Links: Yiannopoulos to self-publish memoir, sue S&S | Pottermore launches first book club

- Milo Yiannopoulos is self-publishing his memoir and suing Simon & Schuster for $10 million (U.S.). (The Guardian)
- Pottermore launches a book club to discuss the Harry Potter series for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone‘s 20th anniversary. (Pottermore)
- Hillary Clinton’s campaign book is being adapted for TV. (Flavorwire)
- A first look at the design of the Obama Presidential Center and library. (Chicago Tribune)
- Elan Mastai’s All Our Wrong Todays is among the books that have gotten a boost from TheSkimm recommendations. (Business Insider)
- How a slight change to book buying on Amazon may negatively impact authors and publishers. (Huffington Post)
- The result of U.S. librarians’ National Library Legislative Day. (Publishers Weekly)
- Another adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is in the works. (PBS)
- How the Canada Council supports authors and publishers in both official languages. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Happy Canadian Children’s Book Week! (Book Riot)
Book links