Book Links: Hillary Clinton on the Handmaid’s Tale, which has been renewed for Season 2

- The Handmaid’s Tale receives more views than any other Hulu premiere, is renewed for a second season. (Flavorwire)
- Hillary Clinton says she’s “captivated” by The Handmaid’s Tale. (Mashable)
- No one seems to like Ivanka Trump’s new book. (NPR)
- Why the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Art are important to literature. (LitHub)
- How the descendants of renowned etiquette manual writer Emily Post are carrying on her legacy through new titles. (Slate)
- Can male writers avoid misogyny? (The Guardian)
- Romance novelist Stacey Abrams may be the next governor of Georgia. (Los Angeles Times)
- A closer look at dark children’s author-illustrator Edward Gorey. (Literary Hub)