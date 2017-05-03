Book Links: It’s not The Handmaid’s Tale’s job to solve misogyny | Top titles for Free Comic Book Day

- The Handmaid’s Tale cast declining to call the TV adaptation feminist is not the problem. (Flavorwire)
- The comics you need to get your hands on during Free Comic Book Day this Saturday. (CBR.com)
- Proposed U.S. spending bill slightly increases National Endowment for the Arts budget, not slashes it. (Publishers Weekly)
- Report on U.K. libraries “avoids the truth of what is happening.” (The Guardian)
- Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson signs eight-figure, two-book deal. (Los Angeles Times)
- Comixology adds Marvel titles. (The Digital Reader)
- What being a book designer is really about. (Literary Hub)
- A Ted-Ed talk on why we should all read Leo Tolstoy’s War & Peace. (Open Culture)
- Elizabeth Strout on memories and recollection in literature. (The Atlantic)
- Hear a clip from the audiobook of The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins’s new novel, Into the Water. (Entertainment Weekly)