Book Links: NFL player Andrew Luck starts literary podcast | Readers more successful on dating apps

- NFL player Andrew Luck has started a literary podcast to complement his book club. (Yahoo! Sports)
- Readers are apparently more successful on dating apps. (The Times of India)
- Bestselling U.S. author Jean Stein has died at 83. (The Independent)
- Chinese migrant worker poets who write on their cellphones. (Literary Hub)
- Tor Books launches new imprint for “experimental” genre publishing. (Publishers Weekly)
- James Patterson to write non-fiction title about football player Aaron Hernandez, who died in prison last month. (National Post)
- How Neil Gaiman’s American Gods came to be an instant TV classic. (Rolling Stone)
- Books to read if you liked American Gods. (Entertainment Weekly)
- A profile of Quebec comic creator Guy Delisle. (The New York Review of Books)
- Argentinian artist to construct massive Parthenon comprised of banned books. (Open Culture)
- What your “to be read” pile says about you. (BookRiot)
- The books people most often pretended to have read this year. (The Guardian)
Book links