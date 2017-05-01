Book Links: Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles finds TV home | Literary road trips and indie bookstores

- Mindy Kaling options TV rights to Alyssa Mastromanaco’s White House memoir. (Book Riot)
- On teaching The Handmaid’s Tale and why it’s so important. (Salon)
- Five books to read if you liked The Handmaid’s Tale. (CBC Books)
- U.K. extends public lending right to ebooks and audiobooks. (Society of Authors)
- Paramount Television and Anonymous Content are finally bringing Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles to TV. (Flavorwire)
- Plan a literary road trip around these indie bookstores. (Huffington Post)
- Why doesn’t medieval literature talk about feelings? (Nautilus)
Book links