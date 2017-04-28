Book Links: Return to Narnia | India’s ISBNs are a mess

- How ebooks became totes uncool. (The Guardian)
- U.K. readers are abandoning ebooks at an alarming rate. (Good e-Reader)
- India’s ISBN agency is a mess. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Johnny Depp says he spent $5 million shooting Hunter S. Thompson’s remains out of a cannon. (Vulture)
- An artist is creating a Parthenon made of 100,000 banned books. (Open Culture)
- See Italian illustrators Elena and Anna Balbusso’s Handmaid’s Tale. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Beano legend Leo Baxendale dies. (The Guardian)
- The Narnia movies are back on. (Variety)
Book links