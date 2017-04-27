Book Links: Barnes & Noble names fifth CEO in four years | Campus libraries trade books for study space

- Barnes & Noble names its fifth CEO in four years. (The New York Times)
- University libraries are swapping out tens of thousands of books for more study space. (Financial Review)
- Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me to be adapted for the stage at the Apollo Theatre. (Flavorwire)
- Obama chief White House photographer and Instagram star Pete Souza lands book deal. (The New York Times)
- Authors and celebrities talk freedom of speech at PEN America gala. (Electric Literature)
- Atwood is just one of many authors who’ve made cameos in adaptations of their books. (The Guardian)
- Actor Jason Segel and co-writer Kirsten Miller embark on new YA trilogy project. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Emma Straub on the power of indie bookstores. (Literary Hub)