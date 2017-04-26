Book Links: Deciding when to sell out | Hillary wins! (in William Gibson’s next novel)

- Is The Handmaid’s Tale is a feminist story or not? (Melville House)
- How misquotations are born. (The New York Times)
- William Gibson’s next novel is set in a world where Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election. (The Guardian)
- Amazon says Shanghai is the top city for English ebook consumption. (The Digital Reader)
- On the decision to “sell out” as an author. (Literary Hub)
- The rise of the global novelist. (New Republic)
- Life advice from Robert Pirsig, author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. (Literary Hub)
- First three books slated for Rick Riordan’s new imprint at Disney-Hyperion. (Publishers Weekly)