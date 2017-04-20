Book Link: Seven-year-old peace tweeter gets book deal |The publisher that burns books

- Henry Holt will still publish Bill O’Reilly’s memoir, despite his dismissal from Fox News. (Publishers Weekly)
- Seven-year-old who tweets for peace in Syria lands book deal with Simon & Schuster. (Melville House)
- HBO names leads in adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. (BookRiot)
- “Ancientbiotics” team mines medieval books for medical insights. (Heritage Daily)
- Complaints about loud sex among the literary gems in diaries of Marcel Proust, Victor Hugo, and Gustave Flaubert up for auction. (The Guardian)
- The Icelandic publishing house that burns its unsold books. (Melville House)
- Listen to a recreation of what the Proto-Indo-European language might have sounded like. (Open Culture)