Book Links: 30 years of Simpsons literary joshing | Why you should read books you hate

- Authors share their stories of sexism in the book industry with #ThingsOnlyWomenWritersHear hashtag. (Flavorwire)
- A new book “odour wheel” may help book conservators. (Melville House)
- Students host book drive to rebuild destroyed Mosul library. (The Daily Courier)
- Eighties pop songs reimagined as Stephen King paperbacks. (The A.V. Club)
- Why you should read books you hate. (The New York Times)
- Take an exclusive look at a new graphic novel on the life of Josephine Baker. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Thirty years of literary joshing from the Simpsons. (Melville House)