Book Links: CBC Short Story Prize shortlist announced | Marvel artist apologizes

- CBC Short Story Prize shortlist announced. (CBC Books)
- Effort to save James Baldwin’s house grows fraught. (Melville House)
- International Publishers Association issues manifesto. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Miss Piggy to star in Phantom of the Opera in Penguin’s latest Muppets Meet the Classics entry. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Marvel artist apologizes, says career is “over.” (The Independent)
- Merriam-Webster defines “volunteer,” directs it at no particular airline. (Entertainment Weekly)
