Book Links: Clowns hate Stephen King | Cos’s Little Bill among most-banned books of 2016

- Hey! Hey! Everyone’s favourite Monkee, Michael Nesmith, has a new autobiography. (Los Angeles Times)
- Marvel’s troubles continue as fans find anti-Semitic and anti-Christian messages hidden in X-Men comic. (The Independent)
- Bill Cosby’s Little Bill series lands on list of most-banned books of 2016. (The Guardian)
- Stephen King knows clowns hate him. (The Huffington Post)
- Hidden Figures author Margot Lee Shetterly to write two books on overlooked black icons. (The Huffington Post)
- What’s Justin Trudeau reading? (Melville House)
- Audible releasing a series of X-Files audio books starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, based on Cold Cases graphic novels. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Margaret Atwood: Prophet of Dystopia. (The New Yorker)
- Alec Baldwin picks fight with own publisher, because that’s what Alec Baldwin does. (The Huffington Post)
- Eight books to read for Passover. (The Millions)
- Rarely seen literary treasures from the Library of Congress. (Literary Hub)
Book links