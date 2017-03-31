Book Links: Ferrante series heading to HBO | Dylan finally picking up Nobel

- Amazon experimenting with not paying royalties. (Good e-Reader)
- Crayola’s face turns carnation pink as planned colour retirement announcement is leaked early. (NPR)
- Bob Dylan agrees to pop by and accept Nobel Prize on way to somewhere else. (NPR)
- Indexes: publishing’s unsung heroes. (The Guardian)
- Mulder and Scully continue mysterious de-aging in new X-Files book for kids. (Entertainment Weekly)
- POW! Joss Whedon to direct Batgirl movie. (Variety)
- Always the detective, Kristen Bell reads lost Veronica Mars book proposal. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Elena Ferrante Neapolitan quartet coming to HBO. (Electric Literature)
- Anarchist Cookbook author William Powell dies. (The New York Times)