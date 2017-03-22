Book Links: Inspector Morse creator Colin Dexter dies | Famous literary walls | 25 gateway poets

- A high-steaks mystery: who’s leaving A.1. sauce in an Ohio library? (Los Angeles Times)
- This week in “ebooks aren’t selling as well as print”: ebooks still aren’t selling as well as print (not even close). (Good e-Reader)
- Colin Dexter, creator of Inspector Morse, dies at 86. (BBC)
- Archie comic teases a major death. Again. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Twenty-five gateway poets. (Book Riot)
- Apple’s flagging tablet sales are shoppers’ rewards, as company drops price. (The Digital Reader)
- Jamie Lee Curtis responds to selfie craze with selfie-themed picture book for kids. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Famous literary walls. (The Millions)
- Swamp Thing co-creator Bernie Wrightson dies. (The Huffington Post)
- Reviews of three new graphic novels. (The Globe and Mail)