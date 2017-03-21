Book Links: NY Review of Books editor Robert Silvers dies | Publishing lessons learned from a porn shop

- Founding New York Review of Books editor Robert Silvers dies. (The New York Times)
- Does Jane Austen have an alt-right following? (The Independent)
- Digital manga sales increased by 27 per cent last year. (Good e-Reader)
- Chuck Berry also wrote a great memoir. (The New York Times)
- First-edition Harlequins on display at University of Calgary. (Avenue)
- Anthony Burgess’s “lost” novels. (Then Guardian)
- An obituary for Lucky Peach magazine. (Melville House)
- What’s so “American” about John Milton’s devil? (The Atlantic)
- Literary classics in six seconds. (Melville House)
- Ten publishing lessons gleaned from managing a porn shop. (Lit Reactor)