Book Links: Harlequin launches new romance imprint | Donald Trump masters osmosis

- Harlequin launches new romance imprint Dare, as Blaze line shutters. (BookRiot)
- Morrissey retcons his lonely youth into a questionable statement on civil rights via a T-shirt featuring author and activist James Baldwin. (The Guardian)
- Bill Gates and others invest $52.6 million into site for unauthorized copies of academic papers. (Techdirt)
- Avid reader Donald Trump “looking at a book,” apparently can absorb content by osmosis. (Esquire)
- Chelsea Clinton to write She Persisted, a picture book of historical women’s stories. (The New York Times)
- How cover of The Handmaid’s Tale has evolved over 30 years. (Aldine)
- Anne of Green Gables represents Canada on literary world map. (The Independent)
- Ann Goldstein on translating Elena Ferrante. (Hazlitt)
- Because no one demanded it: Black Eyed Peas to write graphic novel. (Entertainment Weekly)
- A look at Bibliotech’s latest – and largest – bookless library. (The Digital Reader)
- Shakespeare’s drafts were pretty rough. (Literary Hub)