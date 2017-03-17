Book Links: Poet Derek Walcott has died; Louise Erdrich wins second National Book Critics Circle Award

- Nobel Laureate poet and playwright Derek Walcott has died. (St. Lucia Star)
- “Books over booze” with these 15 contemporary Irish writers. (LitHub)
- Louise Erdrich and Matthew Desmond win National Book Critics Circle Awards. (Los Angeles Times)
- Amy Krouse Rosenthal remembered by her editor, Maria Modugno. (Publishers Weekly)
- Don’t fret over rhyme clichés, says poet Anthony Madrid. (Plume)
- James Joyce awaits the annual arrival of Uncle O’Grimacey and the shamrock shake. (McSweeney’s)
Book links