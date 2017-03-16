Book Links: New Stephen King novel will show world without women; legal battle determined by Oxford comma usage

- Stephen King and son Owen are writing a thriller about a world without women. (Good E-Reader)
- Judge’s ruling in U.S. court case is based on the absence of an Oxford comma. (The Guardian)
- Dan Brown holds contest for readers to design the cover of his latest novel. (Origin Cover Contest)
- Nebula Award–winning sci-fi author Nnedi Okarafor speaks out about the time a publisher tried to whitewash her novel’s cover. (Huffington Post)
- NYC selects Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanh for its city-wide book club. (Electric Literature)
- Kevin Young named The New Yorker‘s poetry editor. (The New York Times)
- Ivana Trump to write memoir about raising Trump children. (Entertainment Weekly)
- “When I was diagnosed with a terminal illness, I didn’t expect the books I taught for 30 years to define how I coped:” The solace of literature. (Salon)
- Moscow closes Ukrainian Literature Library. (Electric Literature)
- Living authors with the most film adaptations of their work. (Literary Hub)
Book links