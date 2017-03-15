Book Links: All-new cast for movie adaptation of latest Millennium book; literary hoaxes, the original fake news

- The Girl in the Spider’s Web film adaptation sets itself apart with all-new actors. (BuzzFeed)
- 2017 Man Booker International Prize longlist revealed. (The Guardian)
- Women writers on sexism, assault, and harassment in the literary world. (Literary Hub)
- Literary hoaxes, the original fake news. (Vanity Fair)
- J.K. Rowling fan guesses the name of the author’s new novel. (The Independent)
- Hachette to produce audiobook versions of 50 Wattpad stories. (Publishers Weekly)
- Model Cara Delevingne announces novel. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Mazda adds audiobook listening capabilities to its cars. (Good E-Reader)
- Amazon eyes L.A. for brick-and-mortar store. (Los Angeles Business Journal)
- Reflecting on opening day at this year’s London Book Fair. (Publishing Perspectives)