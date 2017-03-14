Book Links: Spotify curates ebooks for Women’s History Month; Austin turns into The Handmaid’s Tale

- Spotify curates audiobook playlists to honour Women’s History Month. (BookRiot)
- The New Yorker publishes lost F. Scott Fitzgerald story. (The New Yorker)
- Austin, Texas, inundated with handmaids from Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. (BookRiot)
- EU Court says ebooks won’t have a lower VAT. (Good E-Reader)
- Libro.fm launches ebook subscription service in U.S. and Canada. (The Digital Reader)
- James Franco defends his unpopular literary adaptations. (Salon)
- History Channel takes on graphic novel adaptation. (io9)
- U.S. author Amy Krouse Rosenthal dies at 51. (Huffington Post)
- Updating antiquarian book fairs. (LitHub)
- Forthcoming: a 54-volume encyclopedia of African art. (The New York Times)