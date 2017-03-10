Book Links: Writers on their Buffy love; the dark history behind Beauty and the Beast

- Kerry Washington to produce adaptation of Britt Bennett’s debut novel, The Mothers. (Hollywood Reporter)
- Marlon James, Neil Gaiman, and eight other writers share their love for Buffy the Vampire Slayer on its 20-year anniversary. (LitHub)
- China to cut number of foreign-published picture books allowed in the country. (International Business Times)
- Be our guest: the dark literary history behind Beauty and the Beast. (The Guardian)
- Why there isn’t a single Danish-published title on the Danish hygge trend. (Publishing Perspectives)
