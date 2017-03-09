Book Links: Ferrante novels coming to TV; Canadian authors participate in #Read4Refugees

- Barnes & Noble beats Kobo in ebook sales and Kobo proportionately sells more small-press ebooks than other platforms. (Good e-Reader)
- Emma Donoghue, Eleanor Catton, Yann Martel join authors partaking in #Read4Refugees. (Publishers Weekly)
- Elena Ferrante’s Naples novels are coming to TV. (The New York Times)
- Librarians create CRAAP test for fact-checking Trump. (The Huffington Post)
- Carnegie and Kate Greenaway medals for children’s literature face diversity inquiry. (The Guardian)
- Mark Wahlberg creating graphic novel series with hopes for future movie adaptation. (Gizmodo)
- U.K. author John le Carré reviving George Smiley spy character for first time in more than 25 years. (Los Angeles Times)
- Wattpad’s Tap presents stories in chat format. (Digital Trends)
- George W. Bush’s daughters penning memoir. (Entertainment Weekly)
- The adult colouring book trend continues to fizzle out. (Good e-Reader)
- A history of “library hand.” (Atlas Obscura)