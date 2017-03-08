Book Links: Happy International Women’s Day edition

- Emma Watson’s “book fairies” leave feminist books around the world for International Women’s Day. (MashReads)
- Cleveland bookstore illustrates gender gap in fiction by hiding men’s titles spine-first for Women’s History Month. (Huffington Post)
- An International Women’s Day/International Women’s Strike day reading list. (LitHub)
- Margaret Atwood calls crowdfunded Nasty Women essay collection “an essential window” into women’s lives today. (The Guardian)
- The day jobs of nine women authors. (Electric Literature)
- Rebecca Sonit on silence and feminist literature. (LitHub)
- Cambridge University Press offers free excerpts of feminist books for International Women’s Day. (Publishing Perspectives)
- Harlequin launches new imprint for general fiction, memoir, journalism. (Publishers Weekly)
