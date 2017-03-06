Book Links: New short story by Zadie Smith; reading classics in the nude

- Barnes & Noble continues to struggle with declining sales. (Publishers Weekly)
- U.K.-based Waterstones managing director criticizes uniformity of big booksellers. (The Guardian)
- Newbery Medal–winning author Paula Fox dies at 93. (Los Angeles Times)
- Naked Boys Reading is … just that. (The Guardian)
- Kobo to release new Aura H2O e-reader in May, while a firmware update will add a new home screen and other features to its various devices. (Good e-Reader)
- Husband of murdered U.K. MP Jo Cox to publish memoir. (The Independent)
- How reading to therapy dogs helps struggling children. (Mind/Shift)
- UNICEF releases comic book to familiarize Indonesian boys with menstruation. (NPR)
- The trouble with cataloguing anonymous books. (Atlas Obscura)
- The strange, whimsical sculptures of Dr. Seuss. (NPR)
- Read a new short story by Zadie Smith. (The New Yorker)
Book links