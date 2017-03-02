Book Links: Cover debut for Mariko Tamaki’s first Lumberjanes comic; Garfield’s gender under heated debate

- A sneak peek at the first instalment in Mariko Tamaki’s Lumberjanes series for middle-graders. (Entertainment Weekly)
- U.S. Congress gets in on debate over Garfield’s gender. (Huffington Post)
- Studies show 25 per cent of U.K. children buy their first book as a result of World Book Day (The Guardian), but also that one in five British people can’t name a single author. (The Telegraph)
- This small New York fashion bookstore/publisher is a favourite of the stars. (The New York Times)
- University of Washington faces conservative backlash after taking stand against “inadvertent” racism in grammar and writing. (UW)
- Cormac McCarthy on why you should quit your day job if you want to be a good writer. (Open Culture)
- Ta-Nehisi Coates on creating black superheroes. (The New York Times)
- Lessons booksellers can learn from comic-book shops. (LitReactor)
- The argument against literary evangelicalism. (Overland)
- In celebration of annotated bibliographies. (Teleread)