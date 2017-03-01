Book Links: Obamas sign $60-million PRH deal; ebooks not catching on at airports

- Obamas sign record $60-million book deal with Penguin Random House. (Los Angeles Times)
- Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen writing Trump’s political memoir. (Entertainment Weekly)
- Japanese fans line up at midnight for new Haruki Murakami novel. (Japan Times)
- Benedict Cumberbatch to star in adaptation of Edward St. Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose series. (Signature)
- HarperCollins announces new hires for book recommendations: bots. (Forbes)
- U.K. novelist Susan Hill accuses bookstore of anti-Trump censorship, loses literary friends. (The Guardian)
- Gay hookup app Grindr hires its first poet-in-residence. (MashReads)
- Amazon opens its first East Coast brick-and-mortar store. (Publishers Weekly)
- Free ebooks at airports aren’t catching on. (The Digital Reader)