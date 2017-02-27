Book Links: Nova Scotia’s real-life Book of Negroes; Arrival writer to create comic series

- Nova Scotia offers the real Book of Negroes on open data portal. (Metro)
- Arrival writer Eric Heisserer’s forthcoming comic series. (MashReads)
- World’s largest textbook publisher, Pearson, reports its biggest loss ever. (Good E-Reader)
- Twenty-four-year-old crowdfunds to open Gaza’s first English-language library. (Aljazeera)
- Waterstones’s new tactic: opening stores under different names. (The Guardian)
- Amazon adjusts affiliates program, will pay less. (The Digital Reader)
- Toronto urbanist Shawn Micallef talks about the connection between Rob Ford and Donald Trump, and his new book, Frontier City. (Hazlitt)
- Thoreau’s Walden has been adapted into a very unlikely video game. (The New York TImes)
- Teachers are fans of the kid-friendly version of Andy Weir’s The Martian as classroom aid. (The New York Times)
- 2016 Book Oscar Awards nominees. (LitHub)
